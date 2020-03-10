Charleston Animal Society treating badly burned dog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is treating Harvey, a badly burned dog found in North Charleston on Sunday.

Harvey is a black staffie-mix. His true identity is unknown. The Animal Society named him Harvey because he was found on Harvey Ave near I-26 and Azalea Ave, according to a press release.

Dr. Leigh Jamison, Associate Director of Veterinary Care, said that they are treating Harvey with “pain medicine, wound care, and I-V fluids.”

The cause of the burns is unknown; an animal cruelty expert has yet to determine whether foul play was involved.

Chief Strategy Officer, Aldwin Roman, said that “one of [their] core principals is to fight cruelty wherever it exists, and part of that is finding out how dogs and cats that come in injured like this one got into that condition.”

Charleston Animal Society is offering a $1,000 reward for “information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible for Harvey’s condition.”

Anyone who recognizes Harvey or has information that may be helpful to investigators should contact the Charleston Animal Society at (843) 329-1545 or cruelty@charlestonanimalsociety.org



