CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston celebrated its 25th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. People traveled from all across the country, excited to celebrate the holiday after two years of Covid-19 shutdown or limited celebrations.

“It’s been a wild day. Everybody’s having a good time. We haven’t had a real parade in three years and people are here,” says Allan Vandall, Co-Owner Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub.

Over 100 groups participated including Irish step dancers, bagpipers, floats and some of the Lowcountry’s most familiar faces including our own News 2 crew and Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

“We have such a great city and today is one of many examples of bringing out the best of our city, everyone coming together,” says Chief Reynolds.

Tyler Stokes is in the Lowcountry for St. Patrick’s Day for his wedding and to celebrate with his family.

“I am getting married on Saturday so this is just one event in line with a ton of celebrations this weekend,” says Stokes.

As people continue their celebrations throughout the weekend, tourists say they are excited to keep celebrating in the Holy City.

“We traveled all over the country to get together, so it is nice to be with family and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” says Stokes.

Businesses like Tommy Condon’s are continuing their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations throughout the weekend. Owners say St. Patrick’s Day has been one of the busiest days of business in six years.