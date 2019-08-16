Charleston County discusses hate crime bill resolution

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Finance Committee tabled voted on passing a resolution that supports a South Carolina hate crime bill.

Thursday, Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor proposed something that has never been proposed before.

“This is the first time,” Pryor said. ” We want to give as much support as we can that way when January comes maybe this will get out of being stalled and passed into law.”

Pryor is talking about his resolution which is asking county council to support H- 3063. That is Representative Wendell Gilliard’s hate crime bill that’s currently in the South Carolina house.

The bill would create penalties for hate crimes committed in South Carolina. Leaders across the state have expressed their support for the legislation. Especially after the mass shootings and a former South Carolina high school student threatening to shoot up a school and blacks in a racist video.

Pryor said he drafted a resolution that would show the county supports the bill.

“It was to show support for victims who are being attacked,” Pryor said.”We all know hate crimes are on the rise, so we want to support our statehouse and what they were doing.”

However, when it was time to vote, not everyone was ready.

“I think we have to be careful of the language of the actual bill,” councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt said. “I just want to make sure we are doing the right thing by what Charleston County voters want. I don’t think we’ve given this much thought.”

Some council members said they haven’t read the bill and aren’t ready to vote on the resolution right now.

“It was a surprise,” Pryor said. “I wasn’t expecting that reaction, but some folks say they haven’t had a chance to read it so you want to give them their chance.”

County council will now vote on the resolution Tuesday.

