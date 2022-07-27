CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center will hold open interviews in August for telecommunicator positions.

The interviews are for open 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicator positions. Candidates can apply and be interviewed for jobs at the center.

Open interviews will take place at the Charleston County Public Services building in North Charleston.

Interviews will be held on the following dates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m:

Wednesday, August 3

Wednesday, August 10

Friday, August 19

Wednesday, August 24

Wednesday, August 31

Candidates are asked to bring a high school diploma or GED, birth certificate, driver’s license, and social security card.

Click here to apply for open positions.

Interviews will be held at 4045 Bridge View Drive.