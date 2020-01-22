Charleston County Public Library launches ‘Y Girls Code’ program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) is teaming up with the YWCA to launch the Y Girls Code program.

The program is designed to invite girls into a field typically dominated by men. According to CCPL, only one in five computer science graduates are women.

Girls will learn coding skills and programming languages that will help them do things like build apps, create websites, design games, and program robots.

Amy Adams, Assistant Branch Manager at CPPL Baxter-Patrick location, shared her personal connection to the program:

When I was in 6th grade, I had a math teacher tell me: ‘you shouldn’t be at the top of the class because you’re a girl.’ And so, I think it’s really important to encourage everyone, particularly girls, to learn about all of the STEM categories and know that they can do it.”

The classes begin in late January or early February and run through May.

Three locations are participating:

John’s Island Regional Library

Baxter-Patrick James Island Library

Dorchester Road Regional Library

There will be one class designed for girls in elementary and middle school, and one class for girls in grades 6-10.

Available classes vary based on location!

To determine which location hosts your preferred class, click here.

Registration is required. You can call your preferred CCPL location for registration information.