Charleston County waterparks opening Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Charleston County waterparks and the West Ashley Aquatics Center will reopen to the public on Monday, May 15.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation announced that Whirlin Waters, Splash Zone, and Splash Island will open for the summer season, though capacity will be limited amid COVID-19 concerns.

The waterparks are implementing increased health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Guests are asked to refrain from visiting if they are sick or have symptoms, bring hand sanitizer and frequently wash hands, avoid gathering and practice social distancing, and respect the safety barriers that are in place. Water fountains are not currently available for use, so visitors are asked to bring their own water bottles.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation released the following additional protocols to be followed by waterparks: