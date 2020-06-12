Charleston County waterparks opening Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Charleston County waterparks and the West Ashley Aquatics Center will reopen to the public on Monday, May 15.
Charleston County Parks and Recreation announced that Whirlin Waters, Splash Zone, and Splash Island will open for the summer season, though capacity will be limited amid COVID-19 concerns.
The waterparks are implementing increased health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Guests are asked to refrain from visiting if they are sick or have symptoms, bring hand sanitizer and frequently wash hands, avoid gathering and practice social distancing, and respect the safety barriers that are in place. Water fountains are not currently available for use, so visitors are asked to bring their own water bottles.
Charleston County Parks and Recreation released the following additional protocols to be followed by waterparks:
- Guests will notice increased signage throughout the parks that inform them of updated procedures and help them maintain social distancing while in lines.
- Tubes/kickboards/mats and other shared equipment will be sanitized according to the specific needs for each area of use.
- Guests who wish to leave and return to the park will be issued a wrist band to put on before exiting.
- Tables and chairs are sanitized and placed to promote social distancing.
- Restrooms will be inspected and cleaned multiple times throughout the day
- Life jackets available upon request. If you do not wish to use one of our life jackets for your child, you are welcome to bring your own.
- Splash Passes will not be available for the 2020 season. Those who purchased a Splash Pass prior to the season will be refunded.
- Birthday parties, discounted rates (i.e. after 3 p.m. rate and group rates), promotional days and other select offerings will not be available in June.
- Cashless transactions are encouraged.