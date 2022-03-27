CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened Sunday morning on the 400 block of King Street.

Firefighters responded to Stars Grill Room and Rooftop around 11 a.m. Sunday after a report of a fire in the restaurant’s storage room.

Crews were able to control the fire and some roads were closed.

Fire officials said the restaurant suffered minimal damage and no injuries are reported at this time.

Charleston Fire Marshalls are investigating.

