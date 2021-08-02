Charleston Gaillard Center’ announces new 2021-2022 concert series, tickets on sale August 6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Gaillard Center announces 2021-2022 series tickets will go on sale Friday, August 6 at 11 A.M. for seven performances.

The series will feature ten performances, from Broadway productions to dance performances, and aims to create an unforgettable experience in the Lowcountry.

Subscription purchases allow patrons to choose what performance they would like to see and when they want to see it – four, six, eight, or more shows can be selected and patrons can save up to 25% off the regular season, single price tickets.

Here’s a list of the 2021-2022 Series Performances

Emerson String Quartet, October 10 at 2 P.M.

An Evening With Audra McDonald, November 6, 7:30 P.M.

An Officer and a Gentleman, December 14, 7:30 P.M.

Rent, January 27, 7:30 P.M.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, February 7 at 7 P.M.

Waitress, April 6, 7:30 P.M.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, May 10-11, 7:30 P.M.