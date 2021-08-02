Charleston Gaillard Center’ announces new 2021-2022 concert series, tickets on sale August 6

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Gaillard Center announces 2021-2022 series tickets will go on sale Friday, August 6 at 11 A.M. for seven performances.

The series will feature ten performances, from Broadway productions to dance performances, and aims to create an unforgettable experience in the Lowcountry.

Subscription purchases allow patrons to choose what performance they would like to see and when they want to see it – four, six, eight, or more shows can be selected and patrons can save up to 25% off the regular season, single price tickets.

Here’s a list of the 2021-2022 Series Performances

  • Emerson String Quartet, October 10 at 2 P.M.
  • An Evening With Audra McDonald, November 6, 7:30 P.M.
  • An Officer and a Gentleman, December 14, 7:30 P.M.
  • Rent, January 27, 7:30 P.M.
  • Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, February 7 at 7 P.M.
  • Waitress, April 6, 7:30 P.M.
  • Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, May 10-11, 7:30 P.M.
  • Audra McDonald Portraits. CREDIT: Allison Michael Orenstein
  • EMERSON STRING QUARTET Eugene Drucker – violin, Philip Setzer – violin, Larry Dutton – viola, Paul Watkins – cello
  • Photo: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!