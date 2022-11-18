NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of vendors are set up for this year’s Charleston Holiday Market at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center.

It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

There are hundreds of specialty vendors such as artists, shopping boutiques, gourmet food and drinks, and entertainment. Visitors will also get the chance to meet Santa, each day of the Holiday Market.

Tami Gilmore, the Director of Gilmore Shows who puts on the market every year says there is a variety of gifts just in time for the holidays. She says there are home décor, toys, games, books, and beauty products for purchase.

Tickets for adults are $9 and children ages 6-12 are $1. Visitors can also enjoy all three days with a free return pass.

Parking for the event is free.