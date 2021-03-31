Charleston hopping with Easter events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Easter Sunday is right around the corner and The City of Charleston is changing the way it’s spreading Easter joy.

In past years, the city has hosted a big ‘Egg-stravaganza Hunt’ in Hampton Park with thousands of people, a DJ, balloon animals, and more.

This year, the egg hunt has been spread throughout five city parks so people to go out and find eggs at their own convenience and comfort levels. The city has come up with a game and is asking families to become junior bunny detectives to crack the case of the missing Easter eggs.

There are 12 eggs and one golden egg hidden in Hampton Park, Thomas Johnson Park, Johns Island Park, Governors Park, and West Ashley Park. During the hunt or once an egg is found, you can take a photo and post it on social media and tag @CHSRecreation, or post your pictures in the City of Charleston Recreation’s Facebook event for a chance to win a bike.

The egg hunt is already underway and runs through Easter Sunday.

Another Easter program hosted by the city is ‘Easter Egg-cercise’.

“The Easter Bunny comes out to five different locations around Charleston after school and on weekends,” said Bethany Doman, the Marketing and Special Events Coordinator for City of Charleston Recreation. “The bunny brings some fun activities that are Easter related, some games like the sack race, spoon-egg race, hula-hoops. So you get to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, race the Easter Bunny, and just be active with your families.”

The third event, virtual egg hunts, will be open on Easter Weekend. Here’s how to play:

Watch the City of Charleston Recreation’s Facebook videos on Friday, April 2nd at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 3rd at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. as the Easter Bunny walks through one of the city’s recreation facilities. There will be 4 videos, so 4 egg hunts!

Count the total number of eggs you see while watching the video.

Comment below the video with the number of eggs you counted.

The person with the closest guess will win an awesome prize!

The city is partnering with the Charleston Police Department for all three events.

For more details about the City of Charleston’s Easter festivities, click here.