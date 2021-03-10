Charleston included in one of 12 daily long-distance routes restored by Amtrak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Amtrak on Wednesday announced the restoration of 12 daily long-distance routes — including one that stops in Charleston — which are set to begin this summer.

Among the routes is the Palmetto, which debuts on June 7. It goes from New York to Washington, D.C. to Charleston to Savannah.

Also debuting June 7 are the Crescent, which runs from New York to Washington, D.C. to Atlanta to New Orleans; the Silver Meteor, which runs from New York to Savannah to Jacksonville to Orlando to Miami; and the Silver Star, which runs from New York to Raleigh to Jacksonville to Orlando to Tampa to Miami.

