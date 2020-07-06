Charleston International Airport sees increase in travelers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new quarantine requirement is in place for that those traveling to and from South Carolina. The requirement would mean self-isolating oneself for two-weeks if you are heading to or from eight different states.

Despite the quarantines put in place, the Charleston International Airport said business hasn’t been this busy since before March 15th. Elliott Summey, the CEO and Director of the Charleston International Airport, explained their increase in passengers over the last week as ‘God sent’.

We saw roughly 33,400 passengers come through the airport which a lot better than what we’ve been experiencing. Now, keep in mind that’s still compares to the 98,000 people we had last year for the same week—so it’s still not great comparatively to previous years. But compared to the last few months, it was a God sent. Elliott Summey, CEO/ Director Charleston International Airport

Summey added that he does not believe the quarantine will negatively impact the airport, but rather that as the pandemic continues and individuals get used to the new normal—consumer confidence has gone up.

I think people realized that flying on a plane is about just as dangerous as going to a restaurant or going to a retail center at this point. Elliott Summey, CEO/ Director Charleston International Airport

As for if the airport is seeing a trend in origin cities of passengers, Summey said that individuals are from all over. He added it is a, ‘typical Charleston tourism season’ with individuals from all over, this despite no travel overseas.

If you’re planning on taking a trip through the Charleston International Airport, they do ask that you follow the CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing a mask.

