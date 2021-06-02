Charleston leaders propose plan for a health and wellness grant that will be awarded by CDC

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is looking to bridge the health gap between different communities. They’re hoping they’ll be able to get some funding to help in their mission.



Charleston leaders hope they can become one of twenty cities to receive a grant that could help push the Lowcountry forward on both an environmental and a medical level.



“Nothing impacts the quality of life in charleston more than the health and wellness of our citizens,” said John Tecklenburg, Mayor of Charleston.



Leaders hope a grant from the CDC will be able to make everyone in the city better off.

Data has been collected by the state on everything from health issues such as diabetes to housing and food access. If you break it down, people live 10 years longer in places such as Folly beach area, Mount Plesant, and McClellanville as compared to Edisto, Johns Island, and North Charleston.

“Significant difference in life expectancy depending on what zip code you live in,” said Susan Johnson, chair on the City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee.

They have multi-section partnerships working on their team to find experts to target areas where they believe our community needs the most help.

“If we look at the causes of death maybes its diabetes and chronic diseases and we can look at interventions that would address those or maybe its gun violence and we can address that and it’s really important to have members of those communities be engaged in this progress so they can tell us firsthand what the challenges are if thats housing or we know some struggle with heat flooding and transportation,” said, Johnson.

The committee is making strides to get those in need things to help them survive and live longer than expected in their area of Charleston.

If this grant is approved these projects could begin as soon as September. There will be a 12 month planning period before changes are put into place.