CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials say Mayor Tecklenburg has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say that Tecklenburg is currently in isolation with “mild, head cold-type symptoms.”

“I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted, and have been told to expect continued mild

symptoms for the next few days,” Mayor Tecklenburg said. “And with case numbers rising

again, I encourage everyone to make sure they’re up-to-date on their vaccines and boosters.”

Tecklenburg is planning to be present for all City Council meetings through virtual means.