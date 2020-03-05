Charleston officials taking precautions to prevent Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City officials are preparing Charleston for any contingency, including looking at a practice called social distancing.

With Coronavirus cases identified in both Georgia and North Carolina, Charleston City Officials say they are working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus to Charleston and surrounding Lowcountry areas.

One precaution Lowcountry leaders are considering is social distancing which Shannon Scaff, who is the Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston, suggests people keep six feet of space between each other.

“That’s one of the ways to kind of, one of the simple ways to maintain your own safety is just to maintain a self distance or a safe distance rather from everyone,” says Scaff.

Officials say the City of Charleston is closely monitoring conditions around the area and state while working with DHEC to decide when necessary measures like social distancing need to be taken. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg says the city is working hand in hand with DHEC.

“When incidents start occurring, we will have to follow it very closely and make those decisions at that time,” says Tecklenberg.

Mayor Tecklenberg says the city will only recommend social distancing and taking other measures such as cancelling major events if and when a Coronavirus case is identified in the Lowcountry.

“Until we have reported cases here, we won’t be recommending you know, cancelling events or that kind of thing,” says Tecklenberg.

Scaff says the city will only make the recommendations to Lowcountry residents if DHEC feels taking the measures are absolutely necessary for the safety of Charleston and surrounding areas.

Scaff says he continues to tell people in the Lowcountry that it’s not time to panic yet and says he stands by that. It’s important to note that the city says they will not cancel events unless state health officials advise they do so.