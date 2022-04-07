DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Tennis has been front and center across the grounds at the Credit One Charleston Open on Daniel Island this week but there’s more to experience then world class tennis.

Fans, spectators and players have packed the stands on Daniel Island over the last week taking in tennis at Credit One’s new stadium. Tournament officials believe fans and sales could reach record levels this year.

Obviously it’s the tennis that brings spectators and casual fans to Daniel Island but it’s the food and beverages that keep them. There’s no shortage of great options either.

From local restaurants like Verde, Orlando’s Pizza, Swig and Swine BBQ to the mac and cheese bar with fried chicken and bacon, there are plenty of options.

There are a number of dessert and cocktail places as well, featuring mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and a signature purple vodka cocktail called First Serve. Food and beverage director Travis Maynard says it’s great to be back serving fans.

“For me I’m just thrilled to have spectators on site and doing the tournament fully,” says Maynard. “For our vendors, a lot of them have been providing services and products for 10, 15 years you know we have a kettle corn, TNT Kettle Corn that has been here for I don’t know how long so big deal to come back and kind of get back to something we’ve all been looking forward to.”

Food can be found in both the stadium concession stands and outer food booths.