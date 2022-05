CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are responding to a Wednesday morning crash that is snarling traffic on Johns Island.

Charleston Police says the crash happened on Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall Allee.

Traffic on Johns Island is restricted in both directions as responders work the scene.

Police advise motorists to travel through alternate routes if possible.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This developing with updates to come as News 2 receives more details.