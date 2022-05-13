CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedicab driver is seriously injured after an early-morning crash with a sedan in Downtown Charleston.

According to Charleston Police, a pedicab traveling in the area of Meeting and George Streets was struck from behind by a vehicle at about 2:15 a.m.

The sedan driver fled the scene but was shortly stopped by officers near Market and Meeting Streets, CPD said.

The pedicab operator was significantly injured and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he is in stable condition.

That driver was charged with felony DUI and leaving the scene of a collision.

An investigation by CPD is underway.