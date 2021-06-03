Charleston Police investigating late night auto-pedestrian collision on Ashley River Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian collision on the north bound Ashley River Bridge late Wednesday night.

According to police, the call first came into dispatch about the collision at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday night.

The area was completely shut down for several hours overnight as officials worked to clear the scene.

Officials have not released information regarding any injuries due to the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.