CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in West Ashley early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Burger Street around 12:05 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, police located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to MUSC for care.

CPD Central Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene and began investigating the incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843)743-7200. Anonymous can be made by calling Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.