Charleston Recreation Department providing free meals this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday announced that free meals will be provided to children this summer at various Recreation Department sites between June 21 and August 6.

As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, children 18 and younger are eligible for meals.

The following sites will provide meals between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.