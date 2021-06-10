Charleston Recreation Department providing free meals this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday announced that free meals will be provided to children this summer at various Recreation Department sites between June 21 and August 6.
As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, children 18 and younger are eligible for meals.
The following sites will provide meals between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
- Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street
- Deming Park, 1030 5th Avenue
- Forest Park Playground, 780 Playground Road
- Lenevar Playground, 1305 Lenevar Drive
- Martin Park, 155 Jackson Street
- Pink House, 1551 Mulberry Street
- Shaw Community Center, 22 Mary Street
- St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street
- Thomas Johnson Park, 1443 Secessionville Road
- Willie Gaines Park, 1827 Taborwood Circle