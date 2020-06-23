Charleston residents weigh-in on mask mandates

CHARLESTON, S.C, (WCBD) – Tuesday at noon, Greenville South Carolina began their mandatory mask requirement. The requirement would entail wearing a mask if you are a food or beverage worker, grocery employee, or pharmacy employee. It also would have patrons in grocery and pharmacy areas be required to wear a mask while shopping.

On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council passed a similar ordinance that will go into effect Friday, June 26th.

Some residents in downtown Charleston told News 2 they would support wearing a mask in public if it was mandated by the city or by the state.

Thinking of others first. That’s what Sarah Punch, a Charleston resident, says it means to wear a face mask or covering in public.

It’s not just you—you have to think about, because even if you’re like, ‘I’m fine like why do I have to wear a mask,’ you can pick it up and spread it. So I think people need to realize that it’s just bigger than just them. But I fully support that. I think that’s what should have been happening like way earlier than this, honestly. Sarah Punch, Charleston Resident

Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, a physician with Roper St. Francis, said it’s with a cotton face mask that you can prevent 99% of virus particles from being omitted into the air around you. She added that wearing a mask is similar to when one advises their children to sneeze into their inner arm.

What we’re imploring the people in the community to do is wear a cloth face mask or a surgical facemask. If everyone does it—we can halt, slow or even halt the spread of COVID-19 until we get a vaccine. Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, Physician Roper St. Francis.

As for those who do not want to wear a mask, Charleston resident, Marianna Murray has said, “It’s not a personal rights issue—it is very much a public health issue. It’s not taking away your liberties or anything just to be asked to wear a mask.”

As of now, the city of Charleston is not looking to implement a mask mandate unless it is ordered by the governor.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.