Charleston restaurant doing it’s part to help those most affected by Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Downtown Charleston restaurant is doing it’s part to help those. Most affected by the Coronavirus crisis. “John King Grill and Bar ” is offered free meals to the medical community and food and beverage workers who have been laid off due to the pandemic.

“I’m about to eat some really cool so I don’t know, means a lot,” says Elizabeth Kirkland a food and beverage worker.

Lonnie Knight, operating partner at John King Grill and Bar says for the restaurant it’s all about giving back to those in need.

“We want to make sure that we feed them and that we take care of them and we show them our appreciation and that they are appreciated. We appreciate what they do for our community,” says Knight.

John King Grill and Bar joined the ‘Full Belly, Full Heart’s’ program started by Charleston Hospitality Group Owner Sam Mustafa to provide free meals to both Food & Beverage workers and the medical community.

“These are people that no longer have jobs and we want to make that they are fed,” says Knight. “And when it comes to the medical workers, these are people who are on the front lines.”

Kirkland says the initiative will help many who find themselves going through a difficult time.

“I know we just have a lot of people struggling right now especially the food and beverage, I mean everybody is,” says Kirkland. “But I mean for them to open up and say hey come get free food?”

Knight encourages others to consider joining the ‘Full Belly, Full Hearts’ program.

“We ask that more restaurants do the same,” says Knight. “And if there is any restaurants or food suppliers who would like to join this, reach out to me.”

Knight says the decision to join the program was easy.

“We just feel like it’s the right thing to do you know, give back to the people who have helped us get you know where we’re at,” says Knight.”

Knight says the restaurant will be offering free meals on Saturday and Sunday or until supplies run out for those in the medical community as well as food and beverage.