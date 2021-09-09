Charleston Restaurant Week: Local restaurants to welcome customers during a traditionally slow week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some of the finest restaurants are serving meals at a fraction of the price this week.

Restaurant owners say this year’s Charleston Restaurant Week deals are some of the best ever with more than 50 restaurants treating customers with special deals.

“I think there’s a lot of locals that look forward to it,” said Jonathan Kish, CEO of Queen Street Hospitality Group.

On the menu at 82 Queen are some of Charleston’s famous culinary dishes like Lowcountry Gumbo and Barbeque Shrimp and Grits.

“Restaurant Week is a great time to go out and try something new or something you wouldn’t normally do because you can try with a little less risk,” said Kish.

“We’re doing a dinner 3 courses for $35, which if you break it down that’s probably about a $15 discount. Lunch, we’re doing two courses for $20,” said Kish.

Charleston Restaurant Week runs through September 19th and Queen Street Hospitality Group is hoping it’ll help bring in some business as the summer winds down.

“There’s a natural drop-off, you know, after Labor Day. School’s back in everywhere, people stop traveling around, and then we get our fall travelers; it’s just not here yet, so a little gap in-between there. So traditionally in Charleston, the last 30 to 40 years, this week slows down a lot,” said Kish.

Whether you’re making a reservation or dropping in, restaurants are hoping to add you to their list of regular customers.

“We look forward to getting some new guests, new local guests as well, so they get to try us out. We put our best foot forward and hopefully, they want to come back for another visit,” said Kish.

For a list of participating restaurants and menus click here.