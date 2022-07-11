NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering will take place on November 5th in North Charleston.

The 51st annual event will immerse guests in Scottish heritage and history this fall at the Riverfront Park.

The festival is hosted by the Scottish Society of Charleston and will highlight Scottish history and heritage.

The Charleston Scottish Games is the second-largest event of its kind in the Southeast music, food, and Scotch Whisky.

According to the Scottish Society of Charleston, the event typically sees early 8,000 guests.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Riverfront Park rain or shine.

The Scottish Society of Charleston will also hold a Calling of the Clans Ceilidh Ceremony on Friday night to kick off the Highland games.

The Friday night event will have food trucks, vendors, and live music. The Calling of the Clans Ceilidh Ceremony will commence at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets are required for both days and can be purchased on the Scottish Society’s Eventbrite here.