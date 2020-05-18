Charleston summer camp regulations put in place

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the school year starts to wind down, many kids have their minds on summer camps whether it be sports, arts, or outdoor adventures.

Amid the pandemic, many camps and recreation directors across the state have decided to move forward with programs while following guidelines laid out by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state leaders.

Social distancing, temperature regulation, and spreading kids out are just a few of the precautions campers will notice.

One Mt. Pleasant mom, Alison Henstridge, decided to register her three-year-old daughter for camps later in the summer to ensure camps are safe.

“We don’t know how these other families have been doing throughout this whole COVID affair,” said Alison Henstridge, a Mt. Pleasant mom of two. “So then, if it really hasn’t calmed down by then, I’ll pull her out.”

As of right now, Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant, and Charleston have camps on the calendar and children registered but all three says they will continue to monitor the situation and take advisement from state officials.

Norma Jean Page is the recreation director on the Isle of Palms. She says the number is campers is down from previous years, and precautions are being taken seriously.

“We [normally] go to the aquarium or Splash Island, but there will be no field trips,” said Page. “We’re going to take the measures that we need to to make sure everyone’s safe.”

Henstridge is hopeful that she can send her daughter to camp because the activities provide more than just something to do.

“I need her to go out and socialize,” said Henstridge. “It’s hard for an almost-four-year-old to understand what’s going on and why she can’t see her friends.”

Charleston County Parks is still making decisions about policies and procedures that will go into this year’s summer camps.