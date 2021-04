CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Taco Bell restaurants in the Charleston area last moth raised over $75,000 for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

The initiative was part of Taco Bell’s nationwide Helping Hand fundraiser in support of youth education.

Between March 18 and 31, customers at Taco Bell restaurants had the option to donate $1 to the cause.

MUSC was one of over 30 organizations selected by Taco Bell franchisees to benefit from the program.