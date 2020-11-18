Charleston Water Mission assists Honduras after impacts of Eta and Iota

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston non-profit is working to provide the most essential need in disaster response to those affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota. The two storms hit Honduras just mere weeks apart and the country is in need of clean and safe water.

For Charleston Water Mission, it’s an assistance they began providing with hurricane Mitch in the 90s and are continuing today with Eta and Iota.

In many parts of the Central American country, there was a reported 2 to 3 feet of water brought in by the storms that caused devastation to schools, homes, bridges, and even municipal water sources. As of Tuesday, at least 1.8 million people are estimated to have been affected by the storm systems.

Mark Baker, the Director of Disaster Response, said Water Mission currently has a handful of volunteers on the ground with some supplies, but they too were a part of those impacted by the torrential rains. On Tuesday, the organization worked to put the finishing touches on 10 of their Living Water Treatment Systems.

Baker said that each of those systems ultimately has the ability to treat up to 10,000 gallons of water everyday to make it safe to drink. But they plan to send more than just the systems themselves.

We’re also sending in 750,000 of these P&G Water Purification Packets. Each of these packets can treat up to 2 ½ gallons of water to make it safe to drink—we’re sending in 750,000 of these packets. That is the equivalent of treating up to 1.9 million gallons of water. Mark Baker, Director of Disaster Response

As for why Baker said they work so hard for others? His response, “safe water is critical in a disaster response. It’s a matter of life or death, having that safe water.”

At a minimum, Baker believes those with the organization will be in Honduras for at least 3 months, but it potentially could be longer as they currently are still working in the Bahamas to combat the effects from Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

To learn more about Water Mission’s efforts, click here.