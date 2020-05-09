Charleston’s tourism industry hoping to reopen soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When it comes to summer vacations and travel—international destinations are no longer an option. Knowing this, Explore Charleston has been working with the medical university and the state to reopen tourism thought the Lowcountry in a safe manner.

Doug Warner the Vice President of Media and Innovation for Explore Charleston said, they saw a similar fear of travel and flying after that of 9/11, but after those began to get back out—Charleston was seen as a safe place to travel to.

What we’ve been doing in this whole kind of closed business is preparing to reopen business and I would say the very front part of our mind is the health and safety of our employees and our visitors. Doug Warner, VP of Media & Innovation for Explore Charleston

Warner said that for the last 6 to 8 weeks, they’ve been working on a plan to reopen the industry. This, with the hope of having those laid off or furloughed in the service industry to regain their positions throughout the summer and fall season.

We actually created with the medical university a certification and we’re testing it with two hotels and two restaurants now. That, is having heath professionals actually establish protocols of how a restaurant can entertain guests and do it in a safe manner. Doug Warner, VP of Media & Innovation for Explore Charleston

The group said they are primarily focused on advertising the opening of the city to the southeast, as there are less hot-spots nearby the state.

Next week, it is hoped that a full plan will be revealed with how they will conduct the reopen of the service industry safely. This will include walking tours and carriages all with different guidelines and restrictions.

