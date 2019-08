CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly single car crash that occurred on Sunday.

According to Captain Roger Antonio with CCSO, deputies responded to single car crash at Highway 17 and Duffield Road in McClellanville around 3 p.m. The car swerved off the road and one person died. The other person in the car sustained serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates