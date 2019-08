CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s say a female was assaulted with a knife Saturday night.

According to Captain Antonio Rogers with CCSO, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries on her arm during the assault. Currently, CCSO is searching for the suspect who they assaulted the woman. The search is taking place near the 3500 block of Old Pond Road.

The helicopter and K9’s are also searching the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.