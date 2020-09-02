Childproofing and home safety for Baby Safety Month during a pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the pandemic leading to more children and parents staying inside the home, it is best to make sure that your house is childproof to prevent any injuries.

September is recognized as Baby Safety Month and celebrated with special deals from baby stores and the International Association for Child Safety shares their tips to help keep your child safe.

The International Association for Child Safety shares helpful tips for baby safety in the nursery:

Cribs:

Place baby monitor at least 3 ft. away from the crib

Do not place cribs near windows or other furniture

Use sleep sacks or sleepers instead of blankets in the crib

Windows:

Keep cribs and other furniture away from windows

Cordless window treatments are your safest options

Install window guards or window stops on windows

Furniture:

Avoid free-standing lamps which are a tip-over risk

Toy chests should have self-supporting or removable lids

Avoid step stools and little play chairs

General:

Store waste paper baskets inside a locked closet or out of reach

All scatter or area rugs need non-skid mats underneath

Place nightlights out of baby’s reach

Walmart is also celebrating Baby Safety Month with some great deals on some of your favorite baby necessities all month long.

Now through September 30, you can buy all the things needed to keep your baby safe at home during the pandemic from the Walmart Baby Saving Center.

A few items that will be included in the month long deal buster are strollers, baby proofing products, car seats, feeding products, swings, baby monitors, nursery furniture, and so much more.

Although things may be a little different with everyone being home during the pandemic, you can make sure that your baby and other aged children remain safe in the home.

To stay connected with Randi Moultrie, connect with her on socials. For Twitter, click here. For Instagram, click here.