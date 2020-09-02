Childproofing and home safety for Baby Safety Month during a pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the pandemic leading to more children and parents staying inside the home, it is best to make sure that your house is childproof to prevent any injuries.
September is recognized as Baby Safety Month and celebrated with special deals from baby stores and the International Association for Child Safety shares their tips to help keep your child safe.
The International Association for Child Safety shares helpful tips for baby safety in the nursery:
Cribs:
- Place baby monitor at least 3 ft. away from the crib
- Do not place cribs near windows or other furniture
- Use sleep sacks or sleepers instead of blankets in the crib
Windows:
- Keep cribs and other furniture away from windows
- Cordless window treatments are your safest options
- Install window guards or window stops on windows
Furniture:
- Avoid free-standing lamps which are a tip-over risk
- Toy chests should have self-supporting or removable lids
- Avoid step stools and little play chairs
General:
- Store waste paper baskets inside a locked closet or out of reach
- All scatter or area rugs need non-skid mats underneath
- Place nightlights out of baby’s reach
Walmart is also celebrating Baby Safety Month with some great deals on some of your favorite baby necessities all month long.
Now through September 30, you can buy all the things needed to keep your baby safe at home during the pandemic from the Walmart Baby Saving Center.
A few items that will be included in the month long deal buster are strollers, baby proofing products, car seats, feeding products, swings, baby monitors, nursery furniture, and so much more.
Although things may be a little different with everyone being home during the pandemic, you can make sure that your baby and other aged children remain safe in the home.
