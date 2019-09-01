Children dress as heroes for MUSC Little Hearts Hero Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spider-Man and Wonder Woman joined doctors and nurses today at the Medical University of South Carolina to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Little Heart Hero Day.

The gathering honors child survivors, known as “Little Hearts”.

The kids dress as their favorite superheroes and meet with those who took care of them.

The medical staff, not only, got to visit the children they treated as patients, but the Little Hearts themselves got to meet with other children that shared the same experiences.