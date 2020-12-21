Christmas Commandos make some changes to holiday gift delivery

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – One Lowcountry organization, The Christmas Commandos, says they’re working hard Christmas Eve night to make sure a certain group of children gets the Christmas they deserve.

When night falls on December 24th, the Commandos deploy, dressed in all black, to take on the work of Santa Claus.

They call it a covert act of kindness after tragedy strikes. It’s for children who have lost a parent during the calendar year and are now facing their first Christmas without a parent.

Referrals for the program primarily come from school guidance counselors.

The Commandos travel around quietly in teams under the cover of darkness. They quickly drop off Christmas gifts across the tri-county area.

“Our mission is to be on and off the property in under a minute or two minutes maximum,” said Cindy Lawson, a volunteer at Christmas Commandos.

Not even a pandemic can stop this dedicated group. They’ve figured out the best way to keep their assignment safe.

“We’re going to be deploying many teams that are actually smaller than the teams we usually use,” said Lawson.

Additional changes include fewer volunteers allowed inside headquarters at a time to wrap and organize gifts, volunteers getting tested for COVID-19, and masks to be worn while volunteering.

Lawson says its important to overcome any challenges that face the organization, such as the pandemic, so the Commandos can show these kids community support.

“I’m convinced that once you do this, you’re in it for the rest of the duration. It’s the most amazing thing ever,” said Lawson.

Christmas Commandos is a volunteer and donation-based organization.