City of Charleston cleaning up streets impacted by overnight flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston spent hours cleaning up streets from rainfall that left 5 inches of flooding closing more than 17 streets throughout 24 hours.

“This was a really heavy rain event. It was not normal by any means,” says Michael Tito, City of Charleston Emergency Management Specialist.

The City of Charleston’s Emergency Management officials say they received roughly 28 calls for assistance due to cars stalling on flooded streets and multiple roads being taken over by flooding.

“We were proactive and were doing everything we could to mitigate risks to our citizens, closing down roads and logging them,” says Tito.

Years of heavy rainfall and flooding is leading to city council members taking a closer look at a comprehensive plan for flooding issues, for future zoning and development in areas that’s been impacted the last 6 years.

“Planning out to make sure we don’t build and add any density in low lying areas, but to focus on those areas in the city that are frankly a little higher in elevation,” says City of Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg.

This plan to look back on the history of flooding and mitigating the problematic areas is what Mayor Tecklenburg says will benefit the future of the peninsula.

“This teaches us something about development in the past and into the future,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

City officials say this plan will be discussed at a city council meeting in July.