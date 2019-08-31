City of Charleston declares State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials have issued a state of emergency for the city in preparation for possible Hurricane Dorian impacts.

During a news conference via telephone, Charleston City Council passed a vote to issue the state of emergency.

“The city is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Charleston’s Mayor, John Tecklenburg said.

Currently, Charleston is operating as Operating Condition (OPCON) 2. The city has not made any evacuation decisions yet, nor announced any shelters opening. Storm water crews are working overtime draining flood prone areas in Charleston.

The city said they may have sandbags available Sunday morning for residents at certain locations, but will know for sure Sunday morning.

City officials will host another news conference Sunday. Check back for updates.