City of Charleston expected to extend state of emergency through end of May, amend Stay at Home Ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council members will meet on Tuesday evening and are expected to extend the City’s state of emergency- originally declared March 16- through May 31.

Tecklenburg says that he will “evaluate the continuing need for this declaration” before the end of May.

Additionally, the City is expected to amend the “Stay at Home Ordinance” to be more in line with Governor McMaster’s most recent orders.

Ordinance 2020-042, originally effectuated on March 24, “required individuals to stay in their homes and not travel or congregate in the streets of Charleston except for purposes of working at or conducting business with an essential business or engaging in individual outdoor recreational activities.”

The amended version would be effective immediately, and urges residents and visitors to “stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, and/or public spaces in the City of Charleston….except for the purposes of working at or conducting business with businesses permitted to be open pursuant to the Governor’s Orders or to engage in individual outdoor recreational activities.”

The Ordinance details that “individuals should limit outdoor activities to those that allow for social distancing of at least six feet, do not entail coming into close contact with other people, or involve the sharing of equipment.”

Following social distancing guidelines and practicing good hygiene is emphasized. People over the age of 65, and/or those with vulnerabilities are encouraged to stay at home. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities will continue to prohibit visitors, unless in end-of-life situations. It is “highly recommended and encouraged that religious and worship services” continue operating remotely.

All businesses cleared for reopening by Governor McMaster are included in the Ordinance, and multiple agencies are authorized to ensure businesses comply with capacity regulations.

Violation of the Ordinance would be punishable by a fine of up to $100.00 and/or 30 days in jail.

The revision acknowledges the perceived flattening of the curve, but maintains that “it is critical that we continue to limit public contacts.” The City goes on to say that the actions taken by City Council are “to protect its citizens and visitors from increased risk of exposure related to COVID-19…including the impact of the coronavirus on our vulnerable and minority populations.” If approved, the Ordinance will be in effect until May 31, unless additional action is taken by Council.