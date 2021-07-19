City of Charleston implementing restrictions on Open Carry Act

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is making some changes to a few city ordinances regarding firearms as South Carolina’s new Open Carry with Training Act goes into effect on August 15th.

Monday, the Public Safety Committee voted to restrict open carry at all city permitted events. That includes, but is not limited to, parades, concerts, fairs, festivals, and, demonstrations. The act gives local municipalities the authority to implement such restrictions while staying within legal boundaries.

“We wanted to apply it across the board,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The restrictions are all in the name of public safety, according to City Councilman Peter Shahid.

“Those who come to watch a parade, we want this to be a very safe operation and for those who are participating in a parade, we want them to be safe,” said Shahid.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds stated that he’s in support of the restrictions.

“I think it’s the right thing for all the right reasons,” said Chief Reynolds.

To read the amended ordinances, click here.