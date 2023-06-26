CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the City of Charleston officially proclaimed the month of June as Pride Month.

Charleston Pride, an organization on a mission to serve, empower, and promote LGBTQIA+ and allied communities in Charleston, says this was a collaborative effort between the Alliance For Full Acceptance (AFFA) and Mayor Tecklenburg’s office.

“With grateful hearts this Pride Month, we proudly celebrate this historical milestone with AFFA, Charleston Black Pride, We Are Family, and the College of Charleston’s Gender & Sexuality Equity Center,” Charleston Pride wrote on social media.

The proclamation states that Pride Month serves as “an opportunity to promote awareness, education, and acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals and their contributions to our society, as well as address the challenges they still faced in achieving full equality.”

Read the full proclamation below: