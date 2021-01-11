City of Charleston returns to phase II of reopening plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Following the spike in COVID-19 cases across South Carolina after the holidays, city leaders in the City of Charleston have decided to take a step backwards in the city’s pandemic reopening plan.

Since October, Charleston has been in Phase III out of IV of the plan. Today Mayor John Tecklenburg announced the city will be returning to Phase II.

This means that some restrictions that were previously lifted in October will be put back in place.

The biggest changes is that the city will not issue any permits for gatherings on city property, gatherings are to be limited to 10 people, no special events can occur, and city offices will be open by appointment only.

These restrictions only apply to city property, facilities, and programs. They do not apply to businesses operated in the City of Charleston.

Still, the mayor is encouraging businesses and citizens to continue following CDC guidelines.

“Are we wearing masks? Are you asking your customers to wear masks when they come into your store? Are we following the hygiene protocol that’s recommended by the CDC and our healthcare professionals? Are we keeping our distance?” asked Mayor Tecklenburg.

He did not say exactly how long the city would be back in Phase II, but that it would depend on the numbers.

