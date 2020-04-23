City of Charleston to impose strict safety protocols for businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has created a list of stringent health and safety procedures that businesses must take if they wish to reopen.

An emergency ordinance aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure requires “all retail businesses in the City of Charleston that are open for access by the public” to implement the following measures, effective Thursday, April 23, at 12:01 a.m.

Businesses must reduce occupancy to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space, or twenty percent of the maximum occupancy limit, whichever is less. Businesses are required to post this number on all public entrances, and task at least one employee with monitoring capacity.

Additional signs at public entrances must be posted “to inform all employees and customers that they should:”

Avoid entering if they have a cough, fever, or feel generally unwell.

Maintain a minimum of 6-foot distance.

Sneeze/cough into a cloth or tissue.

Not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.

Wear face coverings.

Encourage customers to order food and other items online for home delivery or curbside pickup.

Social distancing practices should be enforced within the businesses by posting signs or marking floors “to remind and help individuals stand at least six feet apart;” designating ‘one-way’ aisles to reduce cross-traffic; and giving “frequent reminders to customers and staff about distancing and hygiene.”

Extensive and detailed sanitation guidelines are proposed in the ordinance. A list of “heightened hygiene and cleaning standards” requires businesses to:

Promote etiquette for coughing, sneezing, and handwashing.

Avoid touching face, especially eyes, nose, and mouth.

Place posters that encourage hand and respiratory hygiene.

Ensure adequate air circulation and post tips on how to stop the spread of germs.

Discourage workers from sharing resources or other work tools and equipment, when possible; avoid handshaking.

Make a list of high-touch surfaces requiring routine disinfecting and perform routine environmental cleaning (e.g., workstations, countertops, handrails, doorknobs, break rooms, bathrooms, other common areas), either twice a day or after each use.

Keep a logbook of cleaning regimen.

Those cleaning should: Wear gloves; Clean surfaces with soap and water if dirty before disinfecting; Use EPA-registered household disinfectant, diluted bleach, or alcohol solutions; Provide disposable wipes so that commonly used surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, keyboards, remote controls, phones, desks, keypads) can be wiped down by employees before each use; provide no-touch trash bins.

Make hand sanitizer, soap and water, or effective disinfectant readily available at or near the entrance, at checkout counters, or anywhere else where people have direct interactions.

Provide additional pop-up handwashing stations or facilities if possible.

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) should not be shared and should be disposed of properly.

After using gloves, employees should wash their hands.

Guidance for monitoring employee health is equally detailed: