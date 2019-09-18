City of Folly Beach asks locals to weigh-in on drainage study to alleviate flooding

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Folly Beach is asking for its residents to provide feedback on how flooding impacts their property.

This is part of an Island-Wide Drainage Study that the City of Folly Beach and Charleston County have been working on for the past year.

According to the results from the study, three major factors cause flooding on Folly Beach— sea level rise, rain fall, and coastal erosion.

One of the lead planners for the study says these are the issues they’re trying to find solutions for.

“It’s an island wide study which encompasses the entire length of the island. We’re looking at one side to the other in terms of both the drainage potential that is existing now and what is not there…what we will hopefully end up with as a product will be some solutions for the city to look at,” David Stroud, Associate Planner, Folly Beach Drainage Study said.

If you are a Folly Beach resident and you would like to provide feedback to be included in the drainage study, click here.