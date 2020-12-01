Clemson announces update ahead of spring semester

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University announced their testing and academic plan ahead of the upcoming Spring 2021 semester.

University officials say they will build upon the successful, aggressive testing procedures implemented during the Fall semester. Clemson intends to test every student and employee prior to their return to campus and throughout the semester.

Clemson outlined the following protocol:

PRE-ARRIVAL REQUIREMENTS

For all students and employees, the University will accept the following POSITIVE tests completed within 90 days (October 1, 2020) for pre-arrival clearance:

PCR Nasal

PCR Nasopharyngeal

PCR Saliva

Rapid Antigen

The University will not accept a positive serological test at this time .



ON-CAMPUS RESIDENTS

Must provide two negative test results:

Taken between December 28 and January 2 (prior to move-in beginning January 3 at 8 a.m.) On-campus saliva test completed immediately upon move-in

OFF-CAMPUS STUDENTS

Must provide a negative test result completed on or after December 28.

Access to university facilities will be restricted beginning the morning of January 3 without proof of negative test.



FACULTY AND STAFF

Must provide a negative test result completed on or after December 28.

Access to university facilities will be restricted beginning the morning of January 3 without proof of negative test.



IN-SEMESTER TESTING

Beginning January 11, all faculty, staff, and students will be required to test weekly. Details will be provided prior to the beginning of the Spring semester.

As for changes to classes for students for the upcoming semester, university officials say the University is anticipating more than 50% of all classes to have an in-person component, including nearly one third in a traditional in-person format.