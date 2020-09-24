Clemson students and student organizations suspended after not following new COVID-19 rules

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson students and student organizations suspended following off-campus parties last weekend.

Back in August, university leaders told students to avoid large gatherings.

Despite the latest events, leaders say they are proud of how most students have responded to new rules during the pandemic.

“We see on campus the last couple of days since we’ve begun in-person instruction, the compliance rate with wearing a mask, doing the right thing, and maintaining socially distanced has been amazing,” said Joe Galbraith, Clemson University.

Clemson cannot release the name of which students have been suspended, due to privacy concerns.

The student organizations suspended will be named in the coming days.