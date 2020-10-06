Clemson University police program to promote bystander intervention

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University Police are participating in a national training program that promotes bystander intervention.

The school’s police chief says being an active bystander means saving someone from themselves when they are doing, or about to do, something they should not be doing.

Clemson University’s Police Department is one of the first to participate in the “active bystandership for law enforcement” or “ABLE” project.

“And it really talks about peer intervention and how you can actually teach officers skills that will allow them to intervene in situations that could result in tragedy or it could result in another officer making a bad decision,” said Chief Greg Mullen, Clemson University Police Department.

The program will begin virtually this December.