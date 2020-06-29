Clemson University takes precautions to deal with COVID-19 cases

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University faces more positive cases and discusses precautions to be taken as students and faculty return to campus.

There have been 14 more Clemson football players to test positive for COVID-19. Now, a total of 37 football players have the virus.

Clemson has now conducted 430 tests since June 1st and 47 of them have come back positive.

Clemson University is requiring masks on campus this Fall inside all buildings, outside when social distancing is not possible, and on mass transit.

Students and employees must test negative for COVID-19 within five days of returning to campus.

Once the school year begins, Clemson University will conduct random sampling throughout the year to track and control the spread of COVID-19.