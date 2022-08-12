SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A statue was unveiled Friday honoring the legendary former Summerville Head Football Coach John McKissick and his wife Joan McKissick.

Summerville’s newest addition stands tall and proud at the end zone of the John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium. Coach McKissick’s daughter Debbie says it is so special he and his wife Joan are recognized in a momentous way.

“He may not be here in person, but his spirit and strong presence are in here in all of our lives on a daily basis,” says Debbie McKissick.

The statue displays the character, pride, and impact Coach McKissick has left in the community. He won 621 football games, 10 state championships and making him the all-time winningest head coach in the country.

“It is so special to honor the impact that coach made not only on the football field but more importantly in the community,” says Eddie Crosby, Dorchester County Council.

Coach McKissick’s great-grandson is named after him and he says his great-grandfather is someone he always looks up to.

“It motivates me to do the best. I want to try my hardest at anything I do at, at baseball and at football,” says John McKissick.

As thousands of people will forever remember the impact Coach McKissick has left behind, family members say they are grateful their family will forever have a place in the Summerville community.

“I am very happy they made that for him and for the entire community, so they can see it,” says McKissick.

County leaders say in the next few months they are opening a Coach McKissick museum, right next to the football field.