Coalition continues call for South Carolina hate crime law to be passed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A statewide coalition is urging the South Carolina Senate to pass a hate crime bill, and they’re calling on small businesses to get involved.

Stamp Out Hate South Carolina is made up of local leaders, organizations, and faith communities who want to see the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act passed.

On Friday, members of the coalition met on the steps of the Emanuel AME Church, the site of the 2015 shooting that left 9 people dead during a Bible study.

According to State Representative Wendell Gilliard, the Federal government has a backlog of hate crime cases. He said if South Carolina has its own law, the cases could get solved faster.

“Whether it’s our Jewish brothers and sisters, our white brothers and sisters, our young black men, hate crimes have no respect to one’s creed or color,” said Gilliard.

South Carolina and Wyoming are the only states that don’t have a hate crime law.

“This is a red flag for businesses that are looking to relocate or expand their workforce in South Carolina,” said Brandon Fish with the Charleston Jewish Federation. “The vast majority of South Carolinians support a hate crime law in South Carolina because they want their state to reflect the values that they live by.”

The coalition asked small businesses to sign the Stamp Out Hate Business Sign-On Letter to show their support. The link can be found here.