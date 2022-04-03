BRUNSWICK, GA (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard transported a crew member from a tug boat near Brunswick, Georgia.

Coast Guard Station Brunswick had to medevac a 62-year-old man from the “Captain Sam” tug boat just 16 miles east of Brunswick.

The man was awaiting emergency medical services and transported by EMS to Southeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston was alerted around 7 p.m. that the man was having abdominal pain by another Captain Sam crew member.

“Our boat crew was able to disembark the crew member safely,” said Seaman Gianna Calderone, a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member.

USCG said that first aid training played a key role in keeping the man stable before he was transported for further medical care.