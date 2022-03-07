CUMBERLAND ISLAND, GA (WCBD) – The Coast Guard rescued a woman Sunday from a boat near Cumberland Island in Georgia.

U.S. Coast Guard crews said a crew from Air Station Savannah medevaced an 89-year-old woman from a 23-foot aground boat.

USCG said that the woman suffered a leg injury and experienced “stroke-like symptoms.”

“This case serves as a reminder to always have a plan when going out on the water,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean O’Dowd, the aircraft commander on the case. “A first aid kit and the knowledge of how to use it can be crucial to a positive outcome when accidents happen.”

The Coast Guard Charleston Sector was notified about the incident by a commercial salvage captain just before 4 p.m.

The woman was medevaced to the University of Florida Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.